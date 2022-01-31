LFB and Kedrion sign an industrial cooperation agreement to supply immunoglobulins to meet patient demand in France (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) LES ULIS, France and LUCCA, Italy, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Two leading European pharmaceutical companies, LFB and Kedrion, are joining forces in an industrial cooperation agreement to increase the availability of immunoglobulin, a plasma-derived medicine, for patients in France. In the framework of this industrial partnership, Kedrion will manufacture immunoglobulins in Hungary from LFB plasma collected in France by the Etablissement Français du Sang. These immunoglobulins manufactured by Kedrion will be imported by LFB in France and will complement LFB's own immunoglobulins, which will be made available to hospitals in
