Sony annuncia un nuovo State of PlayNasce la eSerie A Tim Fan Cup powered by PlayStationArisa super sexy! Ecco le mie chiappeCon 3 dosi di vaccino in terapia intensiva : il marito denunciaLa Sposa con Serena Rossi : si farà la seconda stagione?Presidente Parlamento Europeo : Mattarella è un bene per l'Ue Ucraina, Mosca ritiri truppe da confine : Canada sposta soldati a ...Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch Orologio Intelligente -24% Sconto e ...Roberto Mancini da Maria De Filippi a C'è Posta per teLouie Anderson morto a 68 anni : Lo ricordiamo ne Il principe cerca ...Ultime Blog

Kalera to Go Public on NASDAQ through Merger with Agrico Acquisition Corp

Kalera Public
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
- ORLANDO, Fla. and HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalera AS (Kalera), one of the preeminent ...

zazoom
Commenta
Kalera to Go Public on NASDAQ through Merger with Agrico Acquisition Corp. (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) - ORLANDO, Fla. and HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Kalera AS ("Kalera"), one of the preeminent leafy green vertical farming companies and a leader in plant science for producing high-quality produce in controlled environments, and Agrico Acquisition Corp., a special purpose Acquisition company (SPAC), today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive Merger agreement. As a result, Kalera will transition from its current Euronext Growth Oslo listing to a Publicly listed company with its common shares traded on the NASDAQ stock market. Curtis McWilliams, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Kalera, said, "Kalera and Agrico together ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kalera Public

Kalera to Go Public on NASDAQ through Merger with Agrico Acquisition Corp.

Kalera AS ("Kalera"), one of the preeminent leafy green vertical farming companies and a leader in plant science for producing high-quality produce in controlled environments, and Agrico Acquisition ...

Kalera AS: Kalera to Go Public on NASDAQ through Merger with Agrico Acquisition Corp.

Transaction to result in Kalera becoming a publicly listed company on NASDAQ and delisting from Euronext Growth Oslo exchange during ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kalera Public
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Kalera Public Kalera Public NASDAQ through Merger