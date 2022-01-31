Kalera to Go Public on NASDAQ through Merger with Agrico Acquisition Corp. (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) - ORLANDO, Fla. and HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kalera AS ("Kalera"), one of the preeminent leafy green vertical farming companies and a leader in plant science for producing high-quality produce in controlled environments, and Agrico Acquisition Corp., a special purpose Acquisition company (SPAC), today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive Merger agreement. As a result, Kalera will transition from its current Euronext Growth Oslo listing to a Publicly listed company with its common shares traded on the NASDAQ stock market. Curtis McWilliams, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Kalera, said, "Kalera and Agrico together ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
