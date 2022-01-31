Juventus, Ramsey è arrivato a Glasgow per la firma – FOTO (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) Ramsey Rangers: il centrocampista gallese nella sede del club scozzese per la firma del contratto – FOTO Aaron Ramsey è pronto ad iniziare una nuova avventura. Il centrocampista della Juventus è arrivato nella sede dei Glasgow Rangers per la firma sul contratto. Exclusive pic from @markbenstead: Aaron Ramsey just arrived at Ibrox to sign his contract as new Rangers player, here we go confirmed! ???????? #Rangers #DeadlineDayJuventus have already signed their part of paperworks for a loan with buy option deal. pic.twitter.com/Etwa6U3E85— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022 Si attende solo l’ufficialità e poi il gallese è pronto a ripartire dal campionato Scozzese. L'articolo proviene da Calcio ...Leggi su calcionews24
romeoagresti : #Juventus, obiettivo della giornata: provare a piazzare #Ramsey. Contatto nelle ultime ore con i #Rangers, come sem… - DiMarzio : #Juventus, trattativa in corso con il @RangersFC: si cerca l'accordo per #Ramsey. Ma il @BurnleyOfficial resiste - DiMarzio : #Calciomercato | #Juventus, si chiude per #Ramsey al @RangersFC - TuttoMercatoWeb : UFFICIALE: Juventus, saluta Ramsey. Il gallese in prestito ai Glasgow Rangers - LucaDam91969306 : RT @LGramellini: Sono un po' stronzo lo so, ma adesso voglio che tutti quelli che hanno insultato o anche solo giudicato anzitempo #Arrivab… -
Kulusevski e Bentancur al Tottenham, le cifre per la Juventus e le news di calciomercato... ceduti entrambi al Tottenham, e Aaron Ramsey , in partenza verso i Glasgow Rangers (l'affare si ...il prestito della stagione 2022/2023 che portano a dieci milioni la cifra complessiva che la Juventus ...
Juventus, si chiude il mercato: in Zakaria e Gatti, out Bentancur, Kulusevski e RamseyVia pure Ramsey Oltre a Bentancur e Kulusevski, anche Aaron Ramsey non è più un calciatore della Juventus. Il gallese, ormai da tempo fuori dal progetto bianconero, dopo aver rifiutato diverse ...
Aaron Ramsey completes Rangers loan move from JuventusAaron Ramsey has joined Rangers on loan from Juventus until the end of the season. The Athletic reported that a deal was close earlier on Monday, with Ramsey, 31, arriving in Glasgow ahead of the ...
?? Deadline day LIVE: Auba to Barça back on! Ramsey leaves Juventus | OneFootballAll times CET 22:31 – DONE DEAL! It’s now official. Aaron Ramsey has joined Rangers on loan from Juventus, whose busy deadline day clearout continues. The deal includes an option to make the move ...
