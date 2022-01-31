Sony annuncia un nuovo State of PlayNasce la eSerie A Tim Fan Cup powered by PlayStationArisa super sexy! Ecco le mie chiappeCon 3 dosi di vaccino in terapia intensiva : il marito denunciaLa Sposa con Serena Rossi : si farà la seconda stagione?Presidente Parlamento Europeo : Mattarella è un bene per l'Ue Ucraina, Mosca ritiri truppe da confine : Canada sposta soldati a ...Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch Orologio Intelligente -24% Sconto e ...Roberto Mancini da Maria De Filippi a C'è Posta per teLouie Anderson morto a 68 anni : Lo ricordiamo ne Il principe cerca ...Ultime Blog

Italy's De Serio Brothers on CineMart-Selected Colonial-Era Drama 'Prince Aden' EXCLUSIVE

Italy’s Serio
Gianluca and Massimiliano De Serio, the Italian directing duo best known internationally for their ...

Italy's De Serio Brothers on CineMart-Selected Colonial-Era Drama 'Prince Aden' (EXCLUSIVE) (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) Gianluca and Massimiliano De Serio, the Italian directing duo best known internationally for their Locarno premiere "Seven Acts of Mercy," are developing a Colonial-era Drama that they're presenting during the Rotterdam Film Festival's CineMart co-production market. "Prince Aden" begins in 1935, when a 16-year-old Somali boy passes the test to become a dubat, a soldier
