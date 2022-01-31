Beijing 2022, Discovery+ la Casa dei Giochi Olimpici in Italia con oltre 1200 ore (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) La passione per il più importante evento sportivo al mondo è pronta a ripartire. Da venerdì 4, con la cerimonia di apertura in programma alle ore 13:00, fino a domenica 20 febbraio gli appassionati di sport invernali potranno godersi ogni istante dei Giochi Olimpici Invernali Beijing 2022 su Discovery+. La piattaforma OTT del gruppo Discovery, infatti, sarà l’unica realtà dove gli... Leggi su digital-news
China Matters releases the 'Together in Beijing' short video series on the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the Spring Festival
CGTN : Lawmakers from over 20 countries wish Beijing 2022 success at CMG Forum
CGTN : Exclusive with Spokesperson of Beijing Winter Olympics Organising Committee Zhao Weidong on Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Granma_it : Sia Putin che Thomas Bach, presidente del COI, hanno elogiato i preparativi per l’avvenimento sportivo Putin ha res… - Granma_it : Il presidente russo, Vladímir Putin, ha confermato al suo omologo cinese Xi Jinping che assisterà all’inaugurazion… - Granma_it : In attesa di Beijing-2022, cresce il prestigio della Cina #Deportes - raceskimagazine : Social wall Beijing 2022, le prime immagini dalla Cina - ellade1 : Beijing 2022, la storia commovente di Fabio Truaisch, diviso tra l’amore per il suo lavoro di fisioterapista della… -
China Matters releases the 'Together in Beijing' short video series on the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the Spring FestivalBEIJING, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The upcoming Lunar New Year, China's biggest festival for family reunion, will meet the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as the opening ceremony of the Games will fall on the fourth day of the Lunar New Year. After hosting the 2008 Olympics, Beijing is set to become the first city ever to ...
Italia: elementi della Festa di Primavera Cinese e delle Olimpiadi Invernali decorano le strade di MilanoIn precedenza, dei tram decorati con elementi che richiamano alle Olimpiadi invernali di Beijing 2022 e all'Anno cinese della Tigre erano ufficialmente in circolazione a Milano, dove elementi della ...
Social wall Beijing 2022, le prime immagini dalla Cina Davide Marta
