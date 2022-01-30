WWE: Brock Lesnar vince la Royal Rumble 2022 (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) Il main event del PPV Royal Rumble 2022 è stato il grande classico, il Royal Rumble match maschile. Ad aprire le danze del match è stato AJ Styles, che come il suo soprannome di “Phenomenal One” suggerisce, è entrato con il difficilissimo ruolo di numero 1. Lo ha seguito il suo grande rivale Nakamura, quindi al numero 3 è entrato Austin Theory. Il primo eliminato del match è stato Robert Roode, entrato con il numero 4 e quasi subito buttato fuori da AJ Styles con una gomitata. Entrano in successione Ridge Holland, Montez Ford, Damian Priest e Sami Zayn. Con il numero 9 è il momento di Johnny Knoxville di Jackasss che arriva sul ring abbigliato con un simpatico completo, chiaramente prondo a prenderle da tutti. Ad accoglierlo ci pensa AJ Styles, quindi anche Montez Ford e Ridge Holland ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Royal Rumble 2022/ Wrestling WWE, streaming video tv: Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley!CROWN JEWEL 2021/ Wrestling WWE, info streaming video tv: Brock Lesnar contro Reigns! GRANDE ATTESA PER LE DUE RISSE REALI La notte della Royal Rumble sarà l'occasione per un atleta di ottenere una ...
La card completa della Royal Rumble 2022, il Premium Live Event della WWEWWE Championship : Brock Lesnar (C) vs Bobby Lashley Un dream match che in molti pensavano non sarebbe mai potuto accadere. Per la prima volta in assoluto Brock Lesnar affronterà one to one l'ex ...
Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble match after losing WWE titleBrock Lesnar was the last Royal Rumble entrant during Saturday night’s WWE pay-per-view and eliminated his entire competition to earn a title shot at WrestleMania.
WWE star Lynch balances motherhood, beatdowns nearing RumbleThe only person Becky Lynch thinks has a chance to take her WWE Raw women's championship belt from her? The wrestling star's 13-month-old daughter.
