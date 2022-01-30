WWE: Brock Lesnar sceglierà il suo avversario per Wrestlemania 38 domani a Raw (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) Ieri è andato di scena il PPV Royal Rumble dove abbiamo potuto assistere ad un Brock Lesnar sicuramente protagonista. Infatti Lesnar ha perso il WWE Championship in favore dell’All Mighty Bobby Lashley, grazie all’intervento dello Universal Champion Roman Reigns e del tradimento di Paul Heyman che si è riunito al Tribal Chief. Ma The Beast Incarnate non ha perso tempo ed entrando col numero 30 ha fatto piazza pulita ed è riuscito ad aggiudicarsi il Royal Rumble Match eliminando per ultimo Drew McIntyre. Subito la decisione Brock Lesnar, vincendo il Royal Rumble Match, si è aggiudicato l’opportunità di scegliere quale dei due campioni massimi sfidare. Inoltre Lesnar è pubblicizzato per la prossima puntata di Monday Night Raw che andrà in onda domani e ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE Royal Rumble review: Predictable show at least moves the chainsAt the end of the night, Brock Lesnar, who had earlier dropped his WWE title to Bobby Lashley, who was aided by Universal champ Roman Reigns and manager Paul Heyman, won the men’s Rumble ...
Brock Lesnar wins men’s Royal Rumble after losing his WWE Title to Bobby Lashley and set-ups WrestleMania match with Roman ReignsBrock Lesnar made a surprise last-minute entrance into the Men’s Royal Rumble match to win the whole thing. The Beast lost his WWE championship earlier in the night and had not been announced for ...
