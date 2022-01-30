Inter, buone notizie per Simone Inzaghi: è negativo al Covid-19, ci sarà nel derby (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) buone notizie per l’Inter. Il tecnico Simone Inzaghi è risultato negativo al tampone e potrà quindi tornare ad allenare i nerazzurri. Il 45enne piacentino sarà quindi regolarmente in panchina nel derby con il Milan in programma sabato prossimo alla ripresa del campionato. SportFace. Leggi su sportface (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022)per l’. Il tecnicoè risultatoal tampone e potrà quindi tornare ad allenare i nerazzurri. Il 45enne piacentinoquindi regolarmente in panchina nelcon il Milan in programma sabato prossimo alla ripresa del campionato. SportFace.

Advertising

sportface2016 : #Inter, buone notizie per Simone #Inzaghi: è negativo al #COVID19, ci sarà nel derby - sportli26181512 : Inter, buone notizie: Inzaghi guarito dal Covid, al derby ci sarà: Inter, Inzaghi negativo: al derby ci sarà Tampon… - ItalianSerieA : RT @CalcioNews24: Buone notizie per l'#Inter - CalcioNews24 : Buone notizie per l'#Inter - imepicbrozo77 : RT @fcin1908it: FCIN1908 / Inter, buone notizie per Inzaghi: il tecnico nerazzurro negativo al Covid -