Inter, buone notizie per Simone Inzaghi: è negativo al Covid-19, ci sarà nel derby (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) buone notizie per l’Inter. Il tecnico Simone Inzaghi è risultato negativo al tampone e potrà quindi tornare ad allenare i nerazzurri. Il 45enne piacentino sarà quindi regolarmente in panchina nel derby con il Milan in programma sabato prossimo alla ripresa del campionato. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Advertising
sportface2016 : #Inter, buone notizie per Simone #Inzaghi: è negativo al #COVID19, ci sarà nel derby - sportli26181512 : Inter, buone notizie: Inzaghi guarito dal Covid, al derby ci sarà: Inter, Inzaghi negativo: al derby ci sarà Tampon… - ItalianSerieA : RT @CalcioNews24: Buone notizie per l'#Inter - CalcioNews24 : Buone notizie per l'#Inter - imepicbrozo77 : RT @fcin1908it: FCIN1908 / Inter, buone notizie per Inzaghi: il tecnico nerazzurro negativo al Covid -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Inter buone
Inter, buone notizie: Inzaghi guarito dal Covid, al derby ci saràAttiva ora Inter: tutte le notizie Serie A: tutte le notizie Calcio: tutte le notizie 30 gennaio 2022
Inter, Inzaghi è guarito dal Covid: domani torna in campo...la versione audio dell'articolo L'allenatore dell'Inter Simone Inzaghi è guarito dal Covid ed è pronto ad allenare i nerazzurri in vista del derby Arrivano buone notizie per Simone Inzaghi e l'Inter. ...
Inter, buone notizie per i nerazzurri in vista del derby La Lazio Siamo Noi
Inter, buone notizie per Simone Inzaghi: è negativo al Covid-19, ci sarà nel derbyBuone notizie per l’Inter. Il tecnico Simone Inzaghi è risultato negativo al tampone e potrà quindi tornare ad allenare i nerazzurri. Il 45enne piacentino sarà quindi regolarmente in panchina nel derb ...
Calcio: Inter, Inzaghi guarito dal Covid, sarà in panchina nel derbyMilano, 30 gen. (Adnkronos) – Buone notizie per l’Inter. Il tecnico Simone Inzaghi è risultato negativo al tampone e potrà quindi tornare ad allenare i nerazzurri. Il 45enne piacentino sarà quindi reg ...
Inter buoneSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Inter buone