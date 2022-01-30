Haaland Dortmund, il futuro soltanto a fine stagione: in pole un club spagnolo (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) L’attaccante Haaland scioglierà soltanto al termine della stagione i dubbi relativi al suo futuro: il Barcellona resta una soluzione Negli ultimi mesi si è parlato di Erling Haaland, centravanti del Borussia Dortmund. Il suo futuro sembra essere lontano dalla Germania, ma soltanto a fine stagione scioglierà i dubbi. Secondo quanto riportato da Star, l’attaccante norvegese è in pole per andare al Barcellona, la squadra spagnola è pronta a rubarlo ai nemici del Real Madrid. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24. Leggi su calcionews24 (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) L’attaccantescioglieràal termine dellai dubbi relativi al suo: il Barcellona resta una soluzione Negli ultimi mesi si è parlato di Erling, centravanti del Borussia. Il suosembra essere lontano dalla Germania, mascioglierà i dubbi. Secondo quanto riportato da Star, l’attaccante norvegese è inper andare al Barcellona, la squadra spagnola è pronta a rubarlo ai nemici del Real Madrid. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24.

