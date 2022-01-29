WWE/AEW: Cody Rhodes lascia intendere che questa notte sarà alla Royal Rumble (Di sabato 29 gennaio 2022) Da qualche settimana pare che Cody Rhodes stia lottando senza contratto con la AEW. Almeno questo è quello che suggeriscono i rumor. Una situazione non del tutto insolita nel mondo del wrestling, anche Rey Mysterio nel 2020 ha lottato a lungo senza un accordo a lungo termine con la WWE. La notizia, però, riveste maggiore interesse se all’orizzonte c’è uno dei match più importanti e sorprendenti dell’anno: la Royal Rumble. Destinazione St. Louis? Sulle sue storie instagram, infatti, Cody Rhodes ha pubblicato una foto aerea della città di St.Louis, lasciando intendere di essere in volo verso la sede della Royal Rumble. La stessa cosa hanno fatto diversi wrestler che alla ...Leggi su zonawrestling
