The Cursed | il trailer del nuovo terrificante horror gotico

È uscito il trailer di The Cursed, un nuovo horror che si prospetta essere il più terrificante di questa stagione cinematografica. Questo folk horror di stampo gotico era stato presentato al Sundance Film Festival 2021 con il titolo Eight for Silver. La storia ruota attorno ad una comunità che viene vessata da un oscura maledizione. Il film si presenta come una sorta di rivisitazione della leggenda del lupo mannaro. La trama Ambientato nel diciannovesimo secolo, The Cursed, vede come protagonista un patologo di nome John McBride, che giunge in un paesino di campagna per aiutare una famiglia a ritrovare il figlio scomparso. L'uomo scoprirà che l'intera comunità è vittima degli attacchi feroci una pericolosa creatura.

