The Cursed: il trailer del nuovo terrificante horror gotico (Di sabato 29 gennaio 2022) È uscito il trailer di The Cursed, un nuovo horror che si prospetta essere il più terrificante di questa stagione cinematografica. Questo folk horror di stampo gotico era stato presentato al Sundance Film Festival 2021 con il titolo Eight for Silver. La storia ruota attorno ad una comunità che viene vessata da un oscura maledizione. Il film si presenta come una sorta di rivisitazione della leggenda del lupo mannaro. La trama Ambientato nel diciannovesimo secolo, The Cursed, vede come protagonista un patologo di nome John McBride, che giunge in un paesino di campagna per aiutare una famiglia a ritrovare il figlio scomparso. L’uomo scoprirà che l’intera comunità è vittima degli attacchi feroci una pericolosa creatura. The Cursed ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
Advertising
swiftbarness : @lookingatherain EL MISMO MEME QUE PUSE CUANDO ACABÉ KINGDOM OF THE CURSED JSJSJSJSJS - risoallacurcuma : RT @Vichylombrichy: Persone di Roma: vendo kingdom of the wicked e kindom of the cursed a 20 euro. Non ho spazio in libreria quindi se vole… - pondgitsun3 : RT @Vichylombrichy: Persone di Roma: vendo kingdom of the wicked e kindom of the cursed a 20 euro. Non ho spazio in libreria quindi se vole… - whatif_Ihateyou : RT @Vichylombrichy: Persone di Roma: vendo kingdom of the wicked e kindom of the cursed a 20 euro. Non ho spazio in libreria quindi se vole… - mysslightnyng : RT @Vichylombrichy: Persone di Roma: vendo kingdom of the wicked e kindom of the cursed a 20 euro. Non ho spazio in libreria quindi se vole… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Cursed
The Cursed: un folle e inquietante trailer per l'horror ottocentescoThe Cursed: un folle e inquietante trailer per l'horror ottocentesco Salvatore Miccoli Cinema 45 secondi fa 1 min lettura Ecco che, dopo tanto tempo, ritorniamo a parlare di horror con The Cursed , il ...
The Cursed: un mostro misterioso semina morte nell'agghiacciante trailer dell'horror goticoE' per questo che il thriller/horror gotico di ambientazione ottocentesca The Cursed invaderà le sale USA il mese prossimo. Presentato al Sundance Film Festival 2021 con il titolo Eight for Silver , ...
The Cursed: un mostro misterioso semina morte nell'agghiacciante trailer dell'horror gotico ComingSoon.it
THE CURSED (2021) Trailer VO - HDMORE INFORMATION ...
Harry potter for Sale in Slateford, Edinburgh - BooksDiscover amazing local deals on Harry potter for sale in Slateford, Edinburgh ? Quick & hassle-free shopping with Gumtree, your local buying & selling community.
The CursedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Cursed