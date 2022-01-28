WWE: Shinsuke Nakamura sta bene, può tornare sul ring a Royal Rumble (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) Da poco più di un mese, Shinsuke Nakamura è tenuto a parte dalle storyline riguardanti il titolo Intercontinentale. Le motivazioni le aveva svelate Rick Boogs in una intervista poco tempo fa: il giapponese era stato fermato dai medici a causa di un infortunio alla mano che gli ha fatto perdere anche il match in ppv a Day 1 contro Sami Zayn. Ora le cose sono rientrate, dato che al wrestler è stato dato il via libera per tornare sul ring a Royal Rumble. L’immagine di Nakamura con il via libera Shinsuke Nakamura is cleared to wrestle. pic.twitter.com/AsQyqRtB6H— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 28, 2022 Leggi su zonawrestling
