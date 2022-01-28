Euroclear group reports another record year and delivery of financial targets two years ahead of plan (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) Results for the year Ending 31 December 2021 BRUSSELS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Highlights Full year revenue growth stronger than expected Strategy has delivered a more diversified and resilient business, better positioned to deliver value for our customers and for growth With margin expansion above 2023 targets To deliver growing profit and shareholder returns Strengthening our strategy: building on success to reach new ambitious targets financial summary Euroclear delivered a record financial performance in 2021. Net profit was up +8% year-on-year to EUR 467 million, excluding MFEX. Including MFEX, 2021 net profit increased to EUR 463 million. Sustained growth in business income, up +15% ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
This compares to financial target of low-to-mid 30% range by 2023. Growth in business income margin is a key strategic target as it adjusts for interest income which is sensitive to interest rate ...
