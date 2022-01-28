Bachelorette’s Andi Dorfman Shares Her Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) Whether you’re on the hunt for a Gift that’s great for your significant other or in the mood to treat yourself this Valentine’s Day, Andi Dorfman has you covered! The 34-year-old Bachelorette alum searched high and low to curate a fabulous Gift Guide complete with items that she’s wrapping up for someone special — and putting on her own wish list. With everything from home decor and clothing items to roses with long-lasting power, the Andorfins founder rounded up great Gifts for every budget. So get your credit card ready, because she’s serving up her favorites, for every occasion, ahead. If a Galentine’s Day celebration is on your calendar, treat your BFF to something special. “You literally can never go wrong with a candle,” Dorfman said, “And ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Bachelorette’s AndiSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bachelorette’s Andi