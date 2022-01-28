Bachelorette’s Andi Dorfman Shares Her Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) Whether you’re on the hunt for athat’s great for your significant other or in the mood to treat yourself thisDay,has you covered! The 34-year-old Bachelorette alum searched high and low to curate a fabulouscomplete with items that she’s wrapping up for someone special — and putting on her own wish list. With everything from home decor and clothing items to roses with long-lasting power, the Andorfins founder rounded up greats for every budget. So get your credit card ready, because she’s serving up her favorites, for every occasion, ahead. If a Galentine’s Day celebration is on your calendar, treat your BFF to something special. “You literally can never go wrong with a candle,”said, “And ...