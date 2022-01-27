WWE: Bad Bunny pronto a tornare, entrerà nella Royal Rumble (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) WWE Royal Rumble è ormai alle porte con l’appuntamento fissato per il prossimo 29 gennaio. Oltre ai match titolati, il piatto forte della serata è rappresentato dai due Royal Rumble Match, maschile e femminile, con le conseguenti implicazioni in ottica WrestleMania che ne deriveranno. Come sempre, la WWE è alla ricerca di nomi a sorpresa da far presenziare alla rissa reale. Per l’occasione dovremmo rivedere sul ring anche il rapper Bad Bunny che fu protagonista di un sorprendente stint lo scorso anno con tanto di match a WrestleMania 37. Bad Bunny entrerà nella Rumble Secondo le indiscrezioni raccolte da Ringside News, Bad Bunny è pronto a tornare in azione e lo farà ...Leggi su zonawrestling
