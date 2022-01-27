RUGBY 22 E' ORA DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLE E PCYU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL debutta su mobileVaccino Covid : ciclo completo a 87,27% over 12Montecitorio : iniziato il quarto scrutinio presidente RepubblicaOggi Giorno memoria per le vittime dell'OlocaustoCoree : da Pyongyang nuovo lancio missileXiaomi annuncia la serie Redmi Note 11 IDEE OUT OF THE BOX PER SAN VALENTINOOverwatch - è arrivato il Capodanno Lunare 2022Windows 11: al via gli aggiornamenti della fase finaleUltime Blog

THC BioMed Granted License to Cultivate Cannabis for Medical and Scientific Use

THC.CSE                                            ...

THC BioMed Granted License to Cultivate Cannabis for Medical and Scientific Use (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") announces that it has been Granted a licence by an overseas government to Cultivate Cannabis for Medical and Scientific use. We are in advanced discussions with the host government to conduct Scientific Research with Cannabis. We intend to conduct Scientific research and development on whether Cannabidiol ("CBD") and other compounds from the Cannabis plant have the potential to prevent or inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection. We are interested in researching and studying ...
THC BioMed Announces First Quarter Release Date

THC BioMed Releases First Quarter Results

THC BioMed Releases First Quarter Results  Padova News
