THC BioMed Granted License to Cultivate Cannabis for Medical and Scientific Use

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) THC.CSE THCBF - OTC TFHD.F VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/THCIntl Ltd. ("THC" or the "Company") announces that it has beena licence by an overseas government toforanduse. We are in advanced discussions with the host government to conductResearch with. We intend to conductresearch and development on whether Cannabidiol ("CBD") and other compounds from theplant have the potential to prevent or inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection. We are interested in researching and studying ...