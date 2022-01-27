Xiaomi annuncia la serie Redmi Note 11 IDEE OUT OF THE BOX PER SAN VALENTINOOverwatch - è arrivato il Capodanno Lunare 2022Windows 11: al via gli aggiornamenti della fase finaleLEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone RecensioneHUAWEI WATCH GT RUNNER: LA CORSA DIVENTA PROFESSIONALE Come scegliere un servizio di hosting professionaleHUAWEI P50 Pro: LA FOTOGRAFIA ENTRA IN UNA NUOVA ERA Pierpaolo Sileri ai no-vax : Gli renderemo la vita difficile, sono ...New Tales - nasce un nuovo sviluppatore ed editoreUltime Blog

OPEC Fund provides US$1 5bn in new development financing in 2021 | deepens impact and fully utilizes COVID-19 facility

VIENNA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a total of US$1.5 billion committed in 2021, the OPEC Fund ...

zazoom
Commenta
OPEC Fund provides US$1.5bn in new development financing in 2021, deepens impact and fully utilizes COVID-19 facility (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) VIENNA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

With a total of US$1.5 billion committed in 2021, the OPEC Fund for International development made a strong contribution to the global development agenda last year. The OPEC Fund, which marks its 46th anniversary on 28 January, focused on helping its partner countries to increase economic resilience, strengthen economic growth and job creation through support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), provided much-needed Funding for infrastructure investments and responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with the full deployment of its US$1 billion facility. OPEC Fund Director-General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : OPEC Fund

I Paesi sudamericani potrebbero creare un'OPEC del litio

In Argentina, il litio è a Jujuy, ciò significa che, per creare un'OPEC del litio, Arce e Boric ... ovvero le statunitensi Albemarle e FMC Corporation, l'australiana Resources Capital Fund e la cilena ...

Targa Resources Corp. Executes Agreements to Acquire its Development Company Joint Venture Interests

... 2021 and intends to fund the DevCo acquisition using available liquidity. The acquisition will ... actions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and non - OPEC oil producing ...
Petrolio: OPEC e alleati? No: adesso è Wall Street che tiene le redini del mercato! - Materie Prime - Commoditiestrading  Commodities Trading

EQT Future strengthens its Mission Board with global impact experts

at 03:00 OPEC Fund provides US$1.5bn in new development financing in 2021, deepens impact and fully utilizes COVID-19 facility With a total of US$1.5 billion committed in 2021, the OPEC Fund for ...

Highspot Customer Adoption Surges as Demand for Sales Enablement Rises Worldwide

Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams, today announced soaring customer adoption as organisations worldwide turn to sales enablement to drive revenue.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : OPEC Fund
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : OPEC Fund OPEC Fund provides US$1 development