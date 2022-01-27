Gossip Girl’s Jessica Szohr Spills Show Secrets, Revelations on ‘XOXO’ Podcast (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) You know you love them! Ten years after Gossip Girl concluded, series star Jessica Szohr is ready to spill all the Show tea with her former costars and creators. “I was having a 4th of July party at my house, Steph Savage was over. I think you came with Adam Brody and we were in the casting process of Vanessa,” Show cocreator Josh Schwartz revealed during the Wednesday, January 26, premiere episode of her “XOXO” Podcast about the 36-year-old actress’ casting as Vanessa Abrams. “I opened the front door, you were standing there, I was like,, ‘Vanessa!’ And found Stephanie. I don’t think we presented it to you at the party and let you enjoy yourself. … It was early Internet days!” Schwartz and Savage — who previously worked together on The O.C. — adapted Cecily von Ziegesar’s popular ...Leggi su cityroma
inansiaperenne : @mmartyyyy_ io molto più tipa da serie tv , difficile dirne una in particolare però direi che se la vedono grey’s a… - DeAPlanetaLibri : È la voce più amata e temuta dell’Upper East Side, è il fenomeno virale che ha condizionato un’epoca, è il nome che… - Lea34176518 : Vorrei ricordare che Gossip Girl, Dawson's Creek, Vampire's diary e così via sono serietv... Pare che Jess fortunat… - Murabito_Marika : RT @BiBiRiccio: Sto facendo il rewatch di One Tree Hill?? Comunque questa è la mia TOP 5 delle Serie Tv, guardatele: 1. Gossip Girl 2. The… - BiBiRiccio : Sto facendo il rewatch di One Tree Hill?? Comunque questa è la mia TOP 5 delle Serie Tv, guardatele: 1. Gossip Gir… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gossip Girl’sLe serie TV sugli adolescenti da vedere in streaming nel 2022 QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE
Gossip Girl’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gossip Girl’s