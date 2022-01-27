Xiaomi annuncia la serie Redmi Note 11 IDEE OUT OF THE BOX PER SAN VALENTINOOverwatch - è arrivato il Capodanno Lunare 2022Windows 11: al via gli aggiornamenti della fase finaleLEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone RecensioneHUAWEI WATCH GT RUNNER: LA CORSA DIVENTA PROFESSIONALE Come scegliere un servizio di hosting professionaleHUAWEI P50 Pro: LA FOTOGRAFIA ENTRA IN UNA NUOVA ERA Pierpaolo Sileri ai no-vax : Gli renderemo la vita difficile, sono ...New Tales - nasce un nuovo sviluppatore ed editoreUltime Blog

Family Health | la "pec" sanitaria del futuro

Family Health si propone come un client di posta elettronica sanitaria certificata per gestire ogni ...

Family Health: la “pec” sanitaria del futuro (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) Family Health si propone come un client di posta elettronica sanitaria certificata per gestire ogni tipo di documento relativo al quadro sanitario di un individuo La transizione al digitale che si prospetta per la sanità riguarda largamente informazioni di proprietà del paziente. È questa una differenza importante rispetto ad altri ambiti.  Alla luce di questa osservazione la transizione al digitale, vera sfida per traghettare l’Italia verso la modernità, di cui il Fascicolo Sanitario Regionale (FSR) è pilastro essenziale – come sostiene opportunamente il Ministro Colao -, fa sorgere una legittima domanda: il “cittadino-paziente” è davvero nel cono di luce del riflettore che si sta accendendo? “L’auspicio – osserva il prof. Giovanni Corsello, Professore Ordinario di Pediatria dell’Università di Palermo – è che il cambiamento del ...
