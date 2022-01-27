Family Health: la “pec” sanitaria del futuro (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) Family Health si propone come un client di posta elettronica sanitaria certificata per gestire ogni tipo di documento relativo al quadro sanitario di un individuo La transizione al digitale che si prospetta per la sanità riguarda largamente informazioni di proprietà del paziente. È questa una differenza importante rispetto ad altri ambiti. Alla luce di questa osservazione la transizione al digitale, vera sfida per traghettare l’Italia verso la modernità, di cui il Fascicolo Sanitario Regionale (FSR) è pilastro essenziale – come sostiene opportunamente il Ministro Colao -, fa sorgere una legittima domanda: il “cittadino-paziente” è davvero nel cono di luce del riflettore che si sta accendendo? “L’auspicio – osserva il prof. Giovanni Corsello, Professore Ordinario di Pediatria dell’Università di Palermo – è che il cambiamento del ...Leggi su zon
