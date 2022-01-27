‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Cast Revealed: Lamar Odom, Shanna Moakler and More! (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) And we’re back! CBS has finally announced the star-studded Cast of Celebrity Big Brother. The Season 3 Cast includes former NBA player Lamar Odom, ‘NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, comedian Chris Kattan, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, model and reality star Shanna Moakler, Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges, former UFC champ Miesha Tate and Queer Eye star Carson Kressley. ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Winners Through the Years Read article The Cast was Revealed during an on-air promo as The Amazing Race was airing on ...Leggi su cityroma
