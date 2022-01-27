CCTV+ | Xi sends congratulatory letter to CMG Forum

LEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone RecensioneHUAWEI WATCH GT RUNNER: LA CORSA DIVENTA PROFESSIONALE Come scegliere un servizio di hosting professionaleHUAWEI P50 Pro: LA FOTOGRAFIA ENTRA IN UNA NUOVA ERA Pierpaolo Sileri ai no-vax : Gli renderemo la vita difficile, sono ...New Tales - nasce un nuovo sviluppatore ed editoreSciopero tabaccai : Non controlleremo il Green pass ai clientiUsa : indagini su falsi elettori Donald TrumpAustralian Open : Jannik Sinner perde con Stefanos TsitsipasLite in famiglia a Licata : 4 vittimeUltime Blog

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the first China Media Group (CMG) Forum, which opened in Beijing Wednesday evening. In the congratulatory letter, Xi said the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will open soon, and China will deliver a simple, safe and splendid Winter Olympics to the world. As the theme of the Forum is "Together for a High-tech Winter Olympics", Xi expressed the hope that the participants in the Forum will pool wisdom through discussions and share thoughts through exchanges, so as to help display the unique beauty of winter sports more splendidly, carry forward the Olympic Spirit, and work together to promote progress of the Olympic winter sports. Link: https://youtu.be/-nqyu3fSm7g VIdeo - ...
