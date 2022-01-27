CCTV+ | Xi sends congratulatory letter to CMG Forum

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) - BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/Chinese President Xi Jinping sent ato the first China Media Group (CMG), which opened in Beijing Wednesday evening. In the, Xi said the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will open soon, and China will deliver a simple, safe and splendid Winter Olympics to the world. As the theme of theis "Together for a High-tech Winter Olympics", Xi expressed the hope that the participants in thewill pool wisdom through discussions and share thoughts through exchanges, so as to help display the unique beauty of winter sports more splendidly, carry forward the Olympic Spirit, and work together to promote progress of the Olympic winter sports. Link: https://youtu.be/-nqyu3fSm7g VIdeo - ...