CCTV+: Xi sends congratulatory letter to CMG Forum (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) - BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the first China Media Group (CMG) Forum, which opened in Beijing Wednesday evening. In the congratulatory letter, Xi said the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will open soon, and China will deliver a simple, safe and splendid Winter Olympics to the world. As the theme of the Forum is "Together for a High-tech Winter Olympics", Xi expressed the hope that the participants in the Forum will pool wisdom through discussions and share thoughts through exchanges, so as to help display the unique beauty of winter sports more splendidly, carry forward the Olympic Spirit, and work together to promote progress of the Olympic winter sports. Link: https://youtu.be/-nqyu3fSm7g VIdeo - ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CCTV+: Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2021 South - South Human Rights ForumBEIJING, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2021 South - South Human Rights Forum, which opened in Beijing on Wednesday. In the letter, Xi ...
CCTV+: Peng Liyuan sends best wishes to students with HIV on World AIDS DayBEIJING, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ On the occasion of the 34th World AIDS Day Wednesday, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, sent her best wishes to students in the Linfen Red Ribbon ...
