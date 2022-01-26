Vivica A Fox | Regina King Is ‘Surrounded by So Much Love’ After Son’s Death

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) Providing support.A. Fox gave an update on her longtime friendthe actress’ son, Ian Alexander Jr., died by suicide earlier this month. Revisitand Late Son Ian’s Strong Bond Through the Years Read article “I was withlast night and she’s OK,” Fox, 57, said on the Monday, January 24, episode Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens. “I was able to hug her.” The Kill Bill Vol. 1 actress recalled turning around in her car the moment she received a call that, 51, wanted her to come over.A Fox andShutterstock (2)“I just had to go see my friend, my sister,” the 1-800 Missing alum remembered with a shaky voice. “On the way there I ...