NanoPass' s intradermal delivery platform used in Emergex' s next generation COVID-19 vaccination study

NES ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- intradermal COVID-19 vaccination studies are emerging ...

NanoPass's intradermal delivery platform used in Emergex's next generation COVID-19 vaccination study

intradermal COVID-19 vaccination studies are emerging in a global effort to use available doses more effectively by harnessing skin immunity to reduce the dosage required for effective vaccination, as well as to improve the immunogenicity of weaker vaccines. Additionally, there is a pressing global need to improve the durability of COVID-19 vaccines universally. With a view to specifically improving the cell mediated immune response, Emergex has initiated a Phase I clinical study (NCT05113862), named naNO-COVID, of their synthetic T cell adaptive vaccine, which combines priming a specific cocktail of Coronavirus peptides mounted on a gold nanoparticle. During the double-blind, randomised and ...
