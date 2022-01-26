CULTURE GATE to JAPAN

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) - A Cultural Communication Project by the Agency for Cultural Affairs Media Arts exhibition fusing traditionaleseand technology to be exhibited at Haneda Airport and one other location starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022 TOKYO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/The Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of, launched an innovative cultural promotion project called at Haneda airport and the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal for its second year on January 19th 2022. This project, allows artists and creators active in the field of Media Arts to create works based on various aspects ofeseand exhibit them at airports and cruise terminals to convey the appeal ofese. Two installations will be on display at Haneda Airport. ...