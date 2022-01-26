"CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) - A Cultural Communication Project by the Agency for Cultural Affairs Media Arts exhibition fusing traditional JAPANese CULTURE and technology to be exhibited at Haneda Airport and one other location starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022 TOKYO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of JAPAN, launched an innovative cultural promotion project called at Haneda airport and the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal for its second year on January 19th 2022. This project, allows artists and creators active in the field of Media Arts to create works based on various aspects of JAPANese CULTURE and exhibit them at airports and cruise terminals to convey the appeal of JAPANese CULTURE. Two installations will be on display at Haneda Airport. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of JAPAN, launched an innovative cultural promotion project called at Haneda airport and the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal for its second year on January 19th 2022. This project, allows artists and creators active in the field of Media Arts to create works based on various aspects of JAPANese CULTURE and exhibit them at airports and cruise terminals to convey the appeal of JAPANese CULTURE. Two installations will be on display at Haneda Airport. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mark_Baite : Zion gate - culture #Josephhilltribute #Nattyride - magellano1480b : Italia 90. Dance culture. Pt. 9 Io se non altro, avevo gusti meno provinciali del discotecaro medio. Cosmic Gate:… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CULTURE GATE
Solidando film festival, ecco i corti vincitoriInfine, il premio assegnato dalla Associazione Ega, European gate to Arts, nella sezione Best Crossborder Film, è andato a " The Swing (L'Altalena) ", di Samara Sagynbaeva (Kirghisistan).
Chups Unveils First Online Marketplace Connecting Culinary Creators With Restaurants to Launch Menus in New Markets...independent restaurants and virtual concepts get out from under the distorted convenience culture ... the Golden Gate Restaurant Association wrote, 'third party food delivery companies have been ...
India, il land grabbing minaccia popoli, culture e ambiente LifeGate
DELHI REPUBLIC DAYLatest Breaking News, Pictures, Videos, and Special Reports from The Economic Times. delhi republic day Blogs, Comments and Archive News on Economictimes.com ...
Saudi restores full ties with Thailand after diamond disputeSaudi Arabia on Tuesday ordered the restoration of full diplomatic ties with Thailand and said the countries agreed to trade ambassadors, closing the chapter on three decades of mistrust and hostility ...
CULTURE GATESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CULTURE GATE