STOCK TRADER WINS U.S. INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP A SECOND TIME - BREAKS RECORD (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) - LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The United States INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP reported the winners of the 2021 competition, which involved 338 international TRADERs. Winning the $1,000,000+ STOCK division with a +334.8% annual return was Mark Minervini. Contest coordinator Norm Zada called Minervini's performance "RECORD shattering." The prior RECORD was +119.1%, set by George Tkaczuk in 2020. Mr. Minervini also finished first in the 1997 U.S. INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP with a 155% annual return. Starting with only a few thousand dollars and an 8th grade education, Minervini became a self-made millionaire by his early 30's and went on to advise some of the mega-titans of Wall Street, including TRADERs at Soros Management. He ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The United States INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP reported the winners of the 2021 competition, which involved 338 international TRADERs. Winning the $1,000,000+ STOCK division with a +334.8% annual return was Mark Minervini. Contest coordinator Norm Zada called Minervini's performance "RECORD shattering." The prior RECORD was +119.1%, set by George Tkaczuk in 2020. Mr. Minervini also finished first in the 1997 U.S. INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP with a 155% annual return. Starting with only a few thousand dollars and an 8th grade education, Minervini became a self-made millionaire by his early 30's and went on to advise some of the mega-titans of Wall Street, including TRADERs at Soros Management. He ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Murray_Trader : $TINO News - #Lithium -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : STOCK TRADER
STOCK TRADER WINS U.S. INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP A SECOND TIME - BREAKS RECORD...of Minervini Private Access and the creator of the popular Master Trader Program Superperformance Workshop, which is considered to be one of the most comprehensive and commercially successful stock ...
Calcio, i colossi delle scommesse online e la guerra per il controllo dei live data... impossibili da seguire anche per i più esperti trader. Un business tanto rischioso quanto (... come quello tra la Nfl e Genius (cento milioni di euro a stagione oltre a un congruo numero di stock ...
Trader GameStop celebrano anniversario 'meme stock' Benzinga Italia
STOCK TRADER WINS U.S. INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP A SECOND TIME - BREAKS RECORDThe United States Investing Championship reported the winners of the 2021 competition, which involved 338 international traders. Winning the $1,000,000+ stock division with a +334.8% annual return was ...
Wall Street: US stocks trim losses by half amid surge in volumeStocks came off Monday’s lows amid a flood of trading activity, with investors still seeking safety in Treasuries as the specter of a Federal Reserve policy mistake and mounting geopolitical tensions ...
STOCK TRADERSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : STOCK TRADER