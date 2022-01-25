Goliath announces Peter Boutros as New President North America and Wiebe Tinga as Vice-Chairman of the Advisory Board (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) - RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Goliath, one of the few remaining, family-owned global toy and game companies, announced today that David Norman, President of Goliath North America, retires in March after serving the organization for over a decade. Peter Boutros has stepped in to succeed David Norman as the new President of Goliath, North America. "It has been my honor and privilege to serve this great company for the last 13 years. I am proud of the Goliath team and all we have accomplished," says David Norman," This is the right time for a change in leadership and I have all the confidence that Peter will continue to lead the organization to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Goliath, one of the few remaining, family-owned global toy and game companies, announced today that David Norman, President of Goliath North America, retires in March after serving the organization for over a decade. Peter Boutros has stepped in to succeed David Norman as the new President of Goliath, North America. "It has been my honor and privilege to serve this great company for the last 13 years. I am proud of the Goliath team and all we have accomplished," says David Norman," This is the right time for a change in leadership and I have all the confidence that Peter will continue to lead the organization to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Goliath announces
ChizComm Ltd.: Goliath announces Peter Boutros as New President North America and Wiebe Tinga as Vice-Chairman of the Advisory BoardGoliath, one of the few remaining, family-owned global toy and game companies, announced today that David Norman, President of Goliath ...
Goliath announces Peter Boutros as New President North America and Wiebe Tinga as Vice-Chairman of the Advisory BoardCNW/ - Goliath, one of the few remaining, family-owned global toy and game companies, announced today that David Norman, President of Goliath North America, retires in March after serving the ...
Goliath announcesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Goliath announces