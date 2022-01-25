Goliath announces Peter Boutros as New President North America and Wiebe Tinga as Vice-Chairman of the Advisory Board

Iliad - rivoluzione anche sulla FibraLRNZ firma un'esclusiva dedicata a Leggende Pokémon: ArceusGiorgio Marchesi : chi è l'attore di La SposaCovid e no-vax : carica virale 10 volte più infettivaObbligo Green Pass : espositori rinunciano al mercatino di Borgo ...Al GF Vip Alfonso Signorini caccia Alex BelliCovid Omicron : ora inizia la discesa dei contagiAchille Lauro a Sanremo 2022 : Porto qualcosa che nessuno ha mai ...Cuscino Cervicale Memory Foam Antiacaro Antiallergico -33% Sconto e ...Presidente Biden insulta reporter di Fox : Che stupido figlio di p...Ultime Blog

Goliath, one of the few remaining, family-owned global toy and game companies, announced today that David Norman, President of Goliath North America, retires in March after serving the organization for over a decade. Peter Boutros has stepped in to succeed David Norman as the new President of Goliath, North America. "It has been my honor and privilege to serve this great company for the last 13 years. I am proud of the Goliath team and all we have accomplished," says David Norman," This is the right time for a change in leadership and I have all the confidence that Peter will continue to lead the organization to ...
