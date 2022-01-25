Deliverect Raises $150 Million in Series D Funding, as it Reaches 100 Million Orders Processed (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) - Company also announces launch of Deliverect App Store, building a dedicated ecosystem for online order automation NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Deliverect, a global scale-up that simplifies online ordering for more than 20,000 locations across 40 markets, today announced it secured more than $150 Million (€130 Million) in Series D Funding. The Funding, which is led by Coatue and Alkeon Capital as well as existing investors OMERS Ventures, DST Global, Redpoint Ventures, Newion and Smartfin, brings Deliverect to $240 Million raised to date. This round marks the company's valuation at over $1.4 billion. With this latest round of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Deliverect Raises $150 Million in Series D Funding, as it Reaches 100 Million Orders ProcessedCompany also announces launch of Deliverect App Store, building a dedicated ecosystem for online order automation NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 25, ...
Newion-backed Deliverect is now a unicorn: Belgian food tech startup raises €132.6M at €1.24B+ valuationDeliverect integrates online orders from food delivery channels allowing restaurants to improve operational service and improve customer satisfaction.
