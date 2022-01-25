Covid e no-vax : carica virale 10 volte più infettivaObbligo Green Pass : espositori rinunciano al mercatino di Borgo ...Al GF Vip Alfonso Signorini caccia Alex BelliCovid Omicron : ora inizia la discesa dei contagiAchille Lauro a Sanremo 2022 : Porto qualcosa che nessuno ha mai ...Cuscino Cervicale Memory Foam Antiacaro Antiallergico -33% Sconto e ...Presidente Biden insulta reporter di Fox : Che stupido figlio di p...Presidente Biden : con leader Ue sosterremo UcrainaSaman Abbas : lo zio Danish Hasnain negaApex Legends trascina Mad Maggie nella mischiaUltime Blog

Deliverect Raises $150 Million in Series D Funding, as it Reaches 100 Million Orders Processed (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) - Company also announces launch of Deliverect App Store, building a dedicated ecosystem for online order automation NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Deliverect, a global scale-up that simplifies online ordering for more than 20,000 locations across 40 markets, today announced it secured more than $150 Million (€130 Million) in Series D Funding. The Funding, which is led by Coatue and Alkeon Capital as well as existing investors OMERS Ventures, DST Global, Redpoint Ventures, Newion and Smartfin, brings Deliverect to $240 Million raised to date. This round marks the company's valuation at over $1.4 billion. With this latest round of ...
Deliverect Raises $150 Million in Series D Funding, as it Reaches 100 Million Orders Processed

Company also announces launch of Deliverect App Store, building a dedicated ecosystem for online order automation NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 25, ...

Newion-backed Deliverect is now a unicorn: Belgian food tech startup raises €132.6M at €1.24B+ valuation

Deliverect integrates online orders from food delivery channels allowing restaurants to improve operational service and improve customer satisfaction.
