Call Jane | l’aborto clandestino al Sundance Film Festival

Call Jane
Volantini incollati su mura e cassette della posta per le strade di Chicago erano il modo con il quale ...

Call Jane: l’aborto clandestino al Sundance Film Festival (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) Volantini incollati su mura e cassette della posta per le strade di Chicago erano il modo con il quale si poteva contattare, tra il 1968 e il 1973, il Jane Collective. Cosa rappresentava il “Jane Collective”? Jane Collective è un collettivo clandestino femminile animato da componenti di storie ed estrazioni diverse, che, in anni nei quali l’aborto era illegale quasi ovunque negli Usa ha dato modo a quasi 12 mila donne di terminare la gravidanza in modo relativamente sicuro e a basso costo. Call Jane: Trama Chicago, 1968. Mentre una città e la nazione sono sull’orlo di violenti sconvolgimenti politici, la casalinga di periferia Joy conduce una vita normale con suo marito e sua figlia. Quando la gravidanza di Joy porta a una condizione pericolosa per la vita, ...
'Call Jane' Review: An Inspiring if Simplified History of Chicago's Underground Abortion Network

There are a whole lot of cigarettes in "Call Jane," a detail ? along with flip bob hairstyles and polyester pantsuits ? that demonstrates director Phyllis Nagy's commitment to the late - '60s period, even as it shows that the movie isn't ...
Call Jane, recensione del film con Elizabeth Banks #Sundance22  Cinefilos.it

