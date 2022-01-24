ASUS amplia la gamma di Schede Madri Intel vivo Cashback: fino a 100€ di rimborso sull’acquisto di uno ...Cellularline - nuovi power bank super compatti Come trovare un hosting gratis per il sito che vuoi creare?5 consigli per organizzare l'home office perfetto e come progettare ...Migranti : nuovi sbarchi a LampedusaCaro-energia : -0,8% impatto sul Pil 2022Vaccini Covid : ciclo completo e 87,08% over 12Pannelli solari: fonte di energia alternativa e sostenibilePratici e funzionali, ecco come funzionano i faretti LedUltime Blog

The Green Coffee Company Funds $13 2 million Series B Round to bring total equity invested to $25 million; On Path to Becoming Colombia' s #1 Largest Coffee Producer

The Green
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
MEDELLIN, Colombia, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Coffee Company (GCC), a Legacy Group ...

zazoom
Commenta
The Green Coffee Company Funds $13.2 million Series B Round to bring total equity invested to $25 million; On Path to Becoming Colombia's #1 Largest Coffee Producer (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) MEDELLIN, Colombia, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Green Coffee Company (GCC), a Legacy Group portfolio Company, is pleased to report that it has fully funded its Series B funding Round, which the Company recently upsized by $3.5 million due to high demand to $13.2 million (USD). There are currently over 220 individual investors in the business with its accredited investor base rapidly accelerating. As the Green Coffee Company looks towards the future, the focus will be on solidifying its position as the #1 Largest Coffee Producer ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

twitterborghi_claudio : @bertero_g @The_Real_Ref @barbarab1974 @FmMosca Se dovessimo affidarci alla maggioranza parlamentare al momento ess… - the_v_3 : RT @MarcoRCapelli: Amici vaccinati, se il green pass dopo la terza dose non scade più, non tornerete alla vita di prima, sarete #ricattati… - The_Real_Ref : RT @mrk4m1: Il green pass senza scadenza smentisce qualsiasi scopo 'sanitario' (come se ne avesse mai avuto uno). Smentisce tutto quanto de… - the_bullet_xxx : RT @Stef77359537: ISRAELE: FINE DEL GREEN PASS ANTISCIENTIFICO ENTRO FINE MESE. (Fonte: Jerusalem Post) - the_delvil : RT @lgpapaleo: La Corte Costituzionale ha il dovere etico-giuridico di ABROGARE il Green Pass; il COVID va inserito nei manuali di medicina… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Green

Gli album da ascoltare (o riascoltare) nel 2022: la guida dei negozi di dischi di Bologna

Tra i dischi storici le pietre miliari di Depeche Mode con "Violator", The Cure con la raccolta "Standing on a beach", Peter Green con "The end of the game", West Bruce & Laing con "Why dontcha", l'...

La Sonosfera® di Pesaro: un innovativo programma per raccontare Raffaello e "ascoltare" i Frammenti di un Mondo Sonoro in Estinzione

...come parte del progetto pluriennale Fragments of Extinction " Acoustic Biodiversity of the World's ...utili e prenotazioni Nel rispetto della normativa vigente è consentito l'ingresso con Super Green ...
Teatro India, Mulinobianco – back to the green future  Teatri Online

Abruzzo in zona arancione. Ecco coda cambia

L’ Abruzzo è in zona arancione per effetto dell’ordinanza firmata dal ministro della Salute, Roberto Speranza, all’esito del monitoraggio settimanale dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanita’ e del ministero ...

Green pass: sono 11,7 milioni gli italiani in zona arancione

Stop agli spostamenti senza il green pass nelle cinque regioni passate in arancione dove risiedono 11,7 milioni di persone tra Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piemonte, Sicilia e Valle d’Aosta. E’ qua ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Green
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Green Green Coffee Company Funds million