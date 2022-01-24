Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Son Malcolm’s Baby Album | Pics

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) Such a sweetie!andMulaney quietly welcomed their first child, Malcolm, in November 2021 and began sharing photos of the little one the following month. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the actress had given birth “just before Thanksgiving.” The couple’sboy arrived three months after Mulaney confirmed’s pregnancy news during a Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance. “We’re having atogether,” the Saturday Night Live alum told Seth Meyers in September 2021. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news!and thishave helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery from my drug addiction.” That same week,gushed about her pregnancy for the first time, telling ...