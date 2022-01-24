Encointer Brings Financial Inclusivity to Web3 (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) BERLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Encointer, a framework for the formation of voluntary, local, and digital community tokens, has been granted a common-good parachain slot on Polkadot's canary network, Kusama. Web3 & Financial Inclusion Through Encointer, any geographically concentrated group can create, distribute, and use their own digital community tokens, which promotes genuine Financial inclusion for Web3. Encointer began onboarding to the network on January 9th 2022, and plans to initiate the first real-world token communities throughout this year. Web3 offers the opportunity to foster greater Financial inclusion in developing regions, in turn enabling new forms of democratic action. The integration of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Encointer, a framework for the formation of voluntary, local, and digital community tokens, has been granted a common-good parachain slot on Polkadot's canary network, Kusama. Web3 & Financial Inclusion Through Encointer, any geographically concentrated group can create, distribute, and use their own digital community tokens, which promotes genuine Financial inclusion for Web3. Encointer began onboarding to the network on January 9th 2022, and plans to initiate the first real-world token communities throughout this year. Web3 offers the opportunity to foster greater Financial inclusion in developing regions, in turn enabling new forms of democratic action. The integration of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Encointer BringsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Encointer Brings