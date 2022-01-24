BUDDHIST LEADER AND "FATHER OF MINDFULNESS," THICH NHAT HANH PASSES AWAY (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - HU?, Vietnam, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Zen Master THICH NHAT HANH, one of the world's most influential spiritual LEADERs and pioneer of the modern MINDFULNESS movement, has died at 00:00hrs on January 22nd, 2022 at the age of 95. He passed AWAY peacefully at T? Hi?u Pagoda in Hu?, Vietnam, the same monastery where he ordained as a monk 80 years ago. A prolific author and poet, THICH NHAT HANH has written over 100 books, translated into over 40 languages. Over five million have sold in the U.S. alone. Bestselling titles include The Miracle of MINDFULNESS, Peace is Every Step, Anger, and How to Love. Often called "the FATHER of MINDFULNESS" who sowed the seeds of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Martin Luther King, Jr., and played a pivotal role in the decision of the civil rights leader to ... His practice centers, home to over 700 monks and nuns, represent the fastest - growing Buddhist ...
Thich Nhat Hanh, Zen Buddhist monk, dies at 95. Here’s why he was a global phenomenonZen Buddhist Monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh, who rose to prominence in the 1960s by opposing the Vietnam war, breathed his last on 22 January. The famous poet and author was 95 and died at T? ...
