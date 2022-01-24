Beth Phoenix | “Ammiro The Miz per la sua abilità nel provocare emozioni”

(Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) A Day 1 durante il match fra The Miz ed Edge, conclusosi con la vittoria di quest’ultimo, abbiamo potuto assistere al ritorno della moglie della Rated R Superstar,. Nelle settimane successive in quel di Raw si è sviluppata la storyline che al prossimo PPV Royal Rumble, porterà al tag team match fraed Edge contro The Miz e sua moglie Maryse. Ammirazione per The Miz Intervistata da Paddock Star,ha parlato tra le altre cose proprio dei suoi avversari in vista del match alla Royal Rumble, affermando di avere molta ammirazione verso The Miz per come interpreta il suo ruolo da Heel e di come riesca anei fan, eccole le parole della WWE Hall of Famer: “Ho tanta ammirazione per lui. ...

La card completa della Royal Rumble 2022 Mixed Tag Team Match : Edge & vs Miz & Maryse Dopo essere stato sconfitto in occasione di Day 1 , The Miz è desideroso di avere la sua rivincita. ...Sul finire dell'incontro è arrivata anche l'Hall of Famer, consentendo al compagno di chiudere l'incontro con una poderosa Spear. WWE Raw Women's Championship : Becky Lynch batte Liv ...