VIDEO PSG-Reims 4-0 gol e highlights | super Verratti! Raddoppia Ramos | chiude Mbappé

Il Paris Saint Germain di Pochettino ha strapazzato il Reims in Ligue 1 grazie alle reti di Verratti, ...

VIDEO PSG-Reims 4-0 gol e highlights: super Verratti! Raddoppia Ramos, chiude Mbappé (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) Il Paris Saint Germain di Pochettino ha strapazzato il Reims in Ligue 1 grazie alle reti di Verratti, Sergio Ramos e Mbappé
twitterMediagol : VIDEO PSG-Brest 4-0 gol e highlights: super Verratti! Raddoppia Ramos, chiude Mbappé - ToreEsto : RT @versusfto: Primer gol de Sergio Ramos ???? con camiseta del PSG ???? - xeudeportesmx : Sergio Ramos anota y PSG golea (VIDEO) - maty_avaria : RT @ESbeINSPORTS: ?? ¡GOOOOL! Danilo aumenta la goleada del PSG @PSG_espanol 4-0 @StadeDeReims?????? - iam_mJ_21 : Sergio Ramos 1st GOAL in PSG @SergioRamos #PSG @PSG_English -

Highlights e gol Psg-Reims 4-0: Ligue 1 2021/2022 (VIDEO)

VIDEO - Highlights e gol di Psg-Reims 4-0, match di Ligue 1: doppietta di Verratti, gol di Sergio Ramos e Danilo, ecco tutte le reti ...

