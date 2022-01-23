Advertising

Mediagol : VIDEO Chelsea-Tottenham, guarda il super gol di Ziyech e l’esultanza di Tuchel - sportli26181512 : Chelsea-Tottenham 2-0: video, gol e highlights: Il Chelsea conferma il suo dominio stagionale contro il Tottenham,… - kikkone812 : RT @calcioinglese: Nuovo coro dei tifosi del Tottenham per Conte: Antonio Conte, he eats Spaghetti, he drinks Moretti, he hates fuc***g… - bimbodidumfries : RT @giovaafcim7: il Chelsea non vinceva da 5 partite - jastemmonap1926 : RT @giovaafcim7: il Chelsea non vinceva da 5 partite -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIDEO Chelsea

Ilsupera 2 - 0 il Tottenham: questo il gol che ha aperto la partitadi Fabio Belli) Diretta/ Manchester City(risultato finale 1 - 0): De Bruyne, colpo da maestro! DIRETTATOTTENHAM STREAMINGE TV: COME SEGUIRE LA PARTITA DI PREMIER LEAGUE La ...The FA to investigate series of incidents after missiles were thrown at players, an emergency worker was assaulted and fans ran on the pitch ...Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 2-0 defeat against their arch rivals Chelsea in this weekend's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.