VIDEO Chelsea-Tottenham, Conte protesta: “Gol di Kane in Italia sarebbe stato buono” (Di domenica 23 gennaio 2022) Dopo la sconfitta per 2-0 in Chelsea-Tottenham. Il tecnico degli Spurs Conte non condivide la scelta dell'arbitro sul gol di Kane annullatoLeggi su mediagol
andreastoolbox : Ziyech, il gol che sblocca Chelsea Tottenham è una vera magia. VIDEO | Sky Sport - ArmandaGelsomin : RT @SkySport: Ziyech, il gol che sblocca Chelsea-Tottenham è una vera magia. VIDEO #SkySport #SkyPremier #Ziyech #Chelsea - Mediagol : VIDEO Chelsea-Tottenham, Conte protesta: “Gol di Kane in Italia sarebbe stato buono” - sportli26181512 : Ziyech, il gol che sblocca Chelsea-Tottenham è una vera magia. VIDEO: Dopo un primo tempo chiuso sullo 0-0, il calc… - zazoomblog : VIDEO Chelsea-Tottenham guarda il super gol di Ziyech e l’esultanza di Tuchel - #VIDEO #Chelsea-Tottenham #guarda -
Conte e il gol annullato a Kane: "In Italia forse l'avrebbero convalidato"Il tecnico degli Spurs critico nei confronti della condotta arbitrale britannica. Ecco le parole di Antonio Conte dopo Chelsea - Tottenham 2 - 0
Ziyech, Thiago Silva e le chance di Lukaku: il meglio di Chelsea - TottenhamGli highlights della vittoria per 2 - 0 del Chelsea sul Tottenham: gol di Ziyech e Thiago Silva.
Antonio Rudiger the latest victim on weekend of shame for Premier League after fan disorderThe FA to investigate series of incidents after missiles were thrown at players, an emergency worker was assaulted and fans ran on the pitch ...
I didn't expect us to be in this position, says GuardiolaCity had won 12 games in a row to open a considerable advantage over Liverpool and Chelsea before that fine run came to an end on Saturday.
