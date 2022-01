Julian McMahon Announces ‘FBI | Most Wanted’ Exit

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 23 gennaio 2022) All good things must come to an end, even when it comes to TV. Throughout the years, many television stars have suddenly left their roles — some choosing to leave a famous part in the past. In September 2020, Anna Faris announced her she was leaving CBS’ Mom after starring as the lead character on the show for seven seasons. “The past seven years on Mom have been some of thefulfilling and rewarding of my career,” she said in a statement at the time. “I’m so thankful to Chuck Lorre, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.” Faris never revealed the reason for her, and while her character was written off, the show suffered; after a few months in, Mom ...