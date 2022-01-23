JTG | “La WWE ha fregato i Cryme Tyme”

(Di domenica 23 gennaio 2022) I, tag team formato da JTG e dal compianto Shad Gaspard, hanno militato in WWE nella seconda metà degli anni 2000. I due alla fine sono stati separati, e poi, in momenti diversi, licenziati. JTG recentemente ha accusato la WWE per essere stata la ragione per la quale il suo tag team non ha avuto un regno titolato che, a detta sua e di molti fan, avrebbero meritato. I titoli non contano, anche se… Isono stati molto popolari, e nonostante ciò non hanno mai vinto i titoli tag team. JTG ha dichiarato che il suo tag team è stato ingannato dalla federazione di Stamford: “Mentre ero in WWE, mi sentivo come se Shad ed io fossimo stati fregati. Nel post-WWE, guardandomi indietro, ho capito che essere i preferiti dai fan è molto più importante che essere campioni tag team. Perché è la ...

