Advertising

CalcioPillole : #Guardiola ha parlato del suo futuro al #ManchesterCity nella conferenza stampa di vigilia della gara contro il Sou… - Mediagol : Southampton-Manchester City, probabili formazioni: Guardiola lancia Gabriel Jesus - sowmyasofia : RT @periodicodaily: Southampton vs Manchester City: pronostico e possibili formazioni #PremierLeague #22gennaio - periodicodaily : Southampton vs Manchester City: pronostico e possibili formazioni #PremierLeague #22gennaio - sportli26181512 : Manchester City, Guardiola: 'Me ne frego dei record' VIDEO: L'allenatore del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola ha dich… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Southampton Manchester

Genoa - Udinese 2 (quota 2,11) Hoffenheim - Borussia Dortmund gol/over 2,5 (1,58)United - West Ham gol/over 2,5 (1,85)City 2/handicap (1,70) Atletico Madrid - ......00 West Brom - Peterborough 16:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Everton - Aston Villa 13:30 Brentford - Wolves 16:00 Leeds - Newcastle 16:00Utd - West Ham 16:00City ...ENGLAND. Manchester City head to Southampton seeking a 13th straight win to move 14 points clear in the Premier League ...More than 1.2million Fantasy Premier League managers suffered agony as Emmanuel Dennis (£6.2m) was sent off in the first of Watford's two fixtures in Double Gameweek 23. The most-captained active ...