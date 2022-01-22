Brentford-Wolves interrotta | fermata la partita di Premier League

Advertising

sportface2016 : #BrentfordWolves interrotta, un drone sorvola minaccioso lo stadio: il video - PremierShowIT : ?? Brentford-Wolves è stata ufficialmente sospesa per la presenza di un drone sopra il Community Stadium. #BREWOL - ItaliaFpl : Ecco le formazioni ufficiali di Brentford-Wolves: tornano Ajer ed Henry nelle Bees, 3-5-2 per Lage senza Jimenez co… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Brentford Wolves

CalcioWeb

...00 Genoa - Udinese 0 - 0 18:00 Inter - Venezia 20:45 Lazio - Atalanta CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Everton - Aston Villa 0 - 1 16:0016:00 Leeds United - Newcastle 16:00 Man. Utd -......00 Sheffield Utd - Luton 16:00 Stoke - Fulham 16:00 Swansea - Preston 16:00 West Brom - Peterborough 16:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Everton - Aston Villa 0 - 0 (45 2 )16:00 ...The Premier League encounter between Brentford and Wolves has been halted due to a 'drone' that has caused disruption above the Community Stadium in west London. This mid-table clash between the two ...Brentford was superior to Manchester United but stymied by David De Gea before falling apart on Wednesday. Wolves arrive in form and ready.