Migranti : nuovi sbarchi a LampedusaCaro-energia : -0,8% impatto sul Pil 2022Vaccini Covid : ciclo completo e 87,08% over 12Pannelli solari: fonte di energia alternativa e sostenibilePratici e funzionali, ecco come funzionano i faretti LedUdine : 18enne muore nell'ultimo giorno stageCovid, dati vicini a prima ondata : Omicron variante dominanteRimini: Dove Soggiornare, Cosa Vedere e VisitareAnticipo Serie A : Verona - Bologna 2-1Birmania : condannati a morte 2 attivistiUltime Blog

Brentford-Wolves interrotta | fermata la partita di Premier League

Brentford Wolves
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcioweb.eu©
Continua il programma della giornata della Premier League, la stagione entra sempre più nel vivo per ...

zazoom
Commenta
Brentford-Wolves interrotta: fermata la partita di Premier League (Di sabato 22 gennaio 2022) Continua il programma della giornata della Premier League, la stagione entra sempre più nel vivo per le zone alte della classifica e anche per mantenere la categoria. Una partita molto importante nel campionato inglese è quella tra Brentford e Wolves, sfida importante per la zona Europa per per evitare la retrocessione. Nel primo tempo la sfida è stata interrotta. Il motivo? La presenza di un drone sopra lo stadio. Brentford v Wolves suspended because of a drone… #Brentford pic.twitter.com/04v2Oz0GqL — Anna Jones (@annavjones) January 22, 2022 L'articolo CalcioWeb.
Leggi su calcioweb.eu
Advertising

twittersportface2016 : #BrentfordWolves interrotta, un drone sorvola minaccioso lo stadio: il video - PremierShowIT : ?? Brentford-Wolves è stata ufficialmente sospesa per la presenza di un drone sopra il Community Stadium. #BREWOL - ItaliaFpl : Ecco le formazioni ufficiali di Brentford-Wolves: tornano Ajer ed Henry nelle Bees, 3-5-2 per Lage senza Jimenez co… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Brentford Wolves

Sci, Vinatzer illude nello slalom di Kitzbuehel: primo a metà gara, alla fine è 18°. Sorpresa Ryding

...00 Genoa - Udinese 0 - 0 18:00 Inter - Venezia 20:45 Lazio - Atalanta CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Everton - Aston Villa 0 - 1 16:00 Brentford - Wolves 16:00 Leeds United - Newcastle 16:00 Man. Utd -...

Risultati calcio live, sabato 22 gennaio 2022 - Calciomagazine

...00 Sheffield Utd - Luton 16:00 Stoke - Fulham 16:00 Swansea - Preston 16:00 West Brom - Peterborough 16:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Everton - Aston Villa 0 - 0 (45 2 ) Brentford - Wolves 16:00 ...
Brentford-Wolves interrotta: fermata la partita di Premier League [VIDEO]  CalcioWeb

Breaking: Brentford vs Wolves Premier league clash suspended

The Premier League encounter between Brentford and Wolves has been halted due to a 'drone' that has caused disruption above the Community Stadium in west London. This mid-table clash between the two ...

Brentford vs Wolves live: Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Brentford was superior to Manchester United but stymied by David De Gea before falling apart on Wednesday. Wolves arrive in form and ready.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Brentford Wolves
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Brentford Wolves Brentford Wolves interrotta fermata partita