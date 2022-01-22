Brentford-Wolves interrotta: fermata la partita di Premier League (Di sabato 22 gennaio 2022) Continua il programma della giornata della Premier League, la stagione entra sempre più nel vivo per le zone alte della classifica e anche per mantenere la categoria. Una partita molto importante nel campionato inglese è quella tra Brentford e Wolves, sfida importante per la zona Europa per per evitare la retrocessione. Nel primo tempo la sfida è stata interrotta. Il motivo? La presenza di un drone sopra lo stadio. Brentford v Wolves suspended because of a drone… #Brentford pic.twitter.com/04v2Oz0GqL — Anna Jones (@annavjones) January 22, 2022 L'articolo CalcioWeb. Leggi su calcioweb.eu
sportface2016 : #BrentfordWolves interrotta, un drone sorvola minaccioso lo stadio: il video - PremierShowIT : ?? Brentford-Wolves è stata ufficialmente sospesa per la presenza di un drone sopra il Community Stadium. #BREWOL - ItaliaFpl : Ecco le formazioni ufficiali di Brentford-Wolves: tornano Ajer ed Henry nelle Bees, 3-5-2 per Lage senza Jimenez co… -
