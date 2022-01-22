Brentford-Wolves interrotta: fermata la partita di Premier League [VIDEO] (Di sabato 22 gennaio 2022) Continua il programma della giornata della Premier League, la stagione entra sempre più nel vivo per le zone alte della classifica e anche per mantenere la categoria. Una partita molto importante nel campionato inglese è quella tra Brentford e Wolves, sfida importante per la zona Europa per per evitare la retrocessione. Nel primo tempo la sfida è stata interrotta. Il motivo? La presenza di un drone sopra lo stadio. Il punteggio era fermo sullo 0-0. I calciatori sono rientrati di corsa nello spogliatoio. Brentford v Wolves suspended because of a drone… #Brentford pic.twitter.com/04v2Oz0GqL — Anna Jones (@annavjones) January 22, 2022 35’ La rencontre entre Brentford et le Wolves a été interrompue à ...Leggi su calcioweb.eu
Advertising
Sport_Fair : Scene davvero insolite in #PremierLeague La sfida #BentfordWolves è stata interrotta per un... drone - CalcioWeb : #BrentfordWolves interrotta: sospesa la partita di #PremierLeague [VIDEO] - sportface2016 : #BrentfordWolves interrotta, un drone sorvola minaccioso lo stadio: il video - PremierShowIT : ?? Brentford-Wolves è stata ufficialmente sospesa per la presenza di un drone sopra il Community Stadium. #BREWOL - ItaliaFpl : Ecco le formazioni ufficiali di Brentford-Wolves: tornano Ajer ed Henry nelle Bees, 3-5-2 per Lage senza Jimenez co… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Brentford Wolves
Sci, Vinatzer illude nello slalom di Kitzbuehel: primo a metà gara, alla fine è 18°. Sorpresa Ryding...00 Genoa - Udinese 0 - 0 18:00 Inter - Venezia 20:45 Lazio - Atalanta CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Everton - Aston Villa 0 - 1 16:00 Brentford - Wolves 16:00 Leeds United - Newcastle 16:00 Man. Utd -...
Risultati calcio live, sabato 22 gennaio 2022 - Calciomagazine...00 Sheffield Utd - Luton 16:00 Stoke - Fulham 16:00 Swansea - Preston 16:00 West Brom - Peterborough 16:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Everton - Aston Villa 0 - 0 (45 2 ) Brentford - Wolves 16:00 ...
Brentford-Wolves interrotta: fermata la partita di Premier League [VIDEO] CalcioWeb
Premier League: Brentford & Wolves players taken off pitch because of droneIt's been a 16-minute stoppage at Brentford purely because of the drone. There was also a six-minute stoppage for a double-head injury. Thomas Frank and his players are coming back out now. Wolves are ...
Premier League game between Brentford, Wolves stopped due to unidentified droneBrentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers were forced off the pitch during their game after a drone flew into the Brentford Community Stadium.
Brentford WolvesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Brentford Wolves