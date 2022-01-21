Southampton vs Manchester City: pronostico e possibili formazioni (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) Il Manchester City, leader della Premier League, cercherà di ottenere la tredicesima vittoria consecutiva in campionato quando affronterà il Southampton al St Mary’s sabato 22 gennaio. I Saints, nel frattempo, che hanno giocato fuori un pareggio senza reti all’Etihad Stadium all’inizio di questa stagione, potrebbe muoversi nella top 10 se dovessero garantire tutti e tre i punti sul terreno di casa. Il calcio di inizio di Southampton vs Manchester City è previsto alle 18:30 Anteprima della partita Southampton vs Manchester City: a che punto sono le due squadre? Southampton La serie di cinque partite senza sconfitte del Southampton in tutte le competizioni è terminata lo scorso fine settimana, ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
periodicodaily : Southampton vs Manchester City: pronostico e possibili formazioni #PremierLeague #22gennaio - FootPrediction1 : Southampton vs Manchester City Pronostico e consiglio per le scommesse - IlGabbiano46 : @Putenza0 @Zoroback_023 Ok quindi il Manchester City non può pareggiare contro il Southampton perché sennò sono una… - ItaliaFpl : ??Manchester City (0 recuperi): nessun match da recuperare ??Manchester United (1 recupero): da recuperare Brighton… - SFCToscana : @RaffaeleLafayet @SN4IFUN @tvdellosport Grande, sono contento per te! Spero che ha trovato il programma divertente,… -
Calcio in tv oggi: programma del 22 gennaio 2022 - Calciomagazine...e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite) Virtus Francavilla - Messina (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite) 18.00 Inter - Venezia (Serie A) - DAZN 18.30 Southampton - Manchester City ...
Calciomercato Sassuolo LIVE: due club inglesi su Scamacca... ?), Bajrami ('99, TQ, Empoli, ?), Berti ('04, TQ, Cesena, definitivo), Cordoba ('97, AS, Athletic Bilbao, ?), Diallo ('02, AD, Manchester United, prestito), Elyounoussi ('94, AS, Southampton, ?), ...
Southampton – Manchester City: Pronostico, probabili formazioni e dove vederla in TV - Calcio d'Angolo Calcio d'Angolo
Manchester City XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, team news, injury and Covid latest for Premier LeagueRiyad Mahrez will not return for Manchester City against Southampton despite Algeria being knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Pep Guardiola braced for 'world best' attack on Man City recordManchester City have an excellent record from set-pieces this season but James Ward-Prowse will test how strong they are ...
