Country Cutie! Luke Combs | Wife Nicole Are Expecting Their 1st Child

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022)andHocking. Jamie Schramm/Music Association Inc./ShutterstockBaby on board!ishis firstwith. Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars AreRead article “Here we go y’all! Lil dudeis coming this Spring,” the 31-year-old musician wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 20. “Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe.” Thecrooner shared three snaps from a pregnancy photo shoot with his, 29, including one of the couple holding a sonogram ofbaby boy. “It’s gonna be a ...