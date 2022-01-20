ROCCAT, PRESENTA GLI AURICOLARI DA GAMING SYN BUDS CORE5 curiosità sul mondo della rouletteRainbow Six Extraction Recensione PS5Inflazione 2022 calerà gradualmenteNo Vax su Telegram : minacce al premier DraghiBarricati in casa a Viareggio : arrestati Gianluigi Ragoni e padre ...Green pass da parrucchieri e estetistiLo tradiva con la madre : Mariangela Losurdo gli spara in testa ...Viveva ai Parioli e aveva 3 Ferrari : Oggi vive in un'auto a FirenzeTonga : atterrati primi aerei con aiutiUltime Blog

Victor Papamoniodis Joins Medison Pharma as VP International Markets

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medison, a global Pharma company focused on providing ...

zazoom
Commenta
Victor Papamoniodis Joins Medison Pharma as VP International Markets (Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Medison, a global Pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in International Markets ("Medison"), is proud to announce the joining of Victor Papamoniodis in the newly created position of VP International Markets. Victor will be based in Zug, Switzerland, Medison's International headquarters.     Victor will head Medison's Markets outside of Israel and will focus on scaling up the company's presence across Markets, while growing and nurturing relationships with Medison's global partners. Prior to joining ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Victor Papamoniodis

Victor Papamoniodis Joins Medison Pharma as VP International Markets

Medison, a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets ("Medison"), is ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Victor Papamoniodis
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Victor Papamoniodis Victor Papamoniodis Joins Medison Pharma