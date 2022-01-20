Persistent Reports Strong Q3FY22 with 9.2% Q-o-Q and 36.2% Y-o-Y Growth (Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
<Strong>PersistentStrong> Systems (BSE: <Strong>PersistentStrong>) (NSE: <Strong>PersistentStrong>) today announced the Company's audited financial results for the quarter, ended on December 31, 2021, as approved by the Board of Directors. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021: The Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of ?20 per share on the face value of ?10 each for the Financial Year 2021-2022. Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, <Strong>PersistentStrong> Systems "We are proud to announce another quarter of exceptional performance, with 36.2% year-over- year Growth. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
<Strong>PersistentStrong> Systems (BSE: <Strong>PersistentStrong>) (NSE: <Strong>PersistentStrong>) today announced the Company's audited financial results for the quarter, ended on December 31, 2021, as approved by the Board of Directors. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021: The Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of ?20 per share on the face value of ?10 each for the Financial Year 2021-2022. Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, <Strong>PersistentStrong> Systems "We are proud to announce another quarter of exceptional performance, with 36.2% year-over- year Growth. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Persistent Reports
La FED accelera il tighteningUK REPORTS A RECORD NUMBER OF DAILY COVID - 19 CASES ON WEDNESDAY UK REPORTS 78,610 NEW COVID - 19 ... BOOSTED INFLATION POWELL: THERE'S A REAL RISK INFLATION MAY BE MORE PERSISTENT POWELL: RISK OF ...
Il Covid deprime il Sentiment in EU(BFW: Germany Reports Record 66,884 New Covid - 19 Cases). Wall Street è partita in ribasso, ma, ... PARTICIPANTS JUDGED PRICES MAY TAKE LONGER TO EASE MANY OFFICIALS SAW EVIDENCE OF PERSISTENT ...
Persistent ReportsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Persistent Reports