"JEWISH NOBEL" AWARDED TO PFIZER CEO ALBERT BOURLA (Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) Genesis Prize Chairman highlights immense role of JEWISH scientists and doctors in combatting the pandemic: "A very proud moment for the entire JEWISH community" JERUSALEM, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today, The Genesis Prize Foundation announced Dr. ALBERT BOURLA, Chairman and CEO of PFIZER, as the 2022 Genesis Prize Laureate. Dr. BOURLA received the largest number of votes in a recently concluded global campaign, during which 200,000 people in 71 countries voted online. The choice of the voters was unanimously endorsed by the nine judges on the Genesis Prize Selection Committee. The Committee commended Dr. BOURLA for his leadership, determination, and especially for his willingness to assume great risks. Unlike CEOs of most other major companies working on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, The Genesis Prize Foundation announced Dr. ALBERT BOURLA, Chairman and CEO of PFIZER, as the 2022 Genesis Prize Laureate. Dr. BOURLA received the largest number of votes in a recently concluded global campaign, during which 200,000 people in 71 countries voted online. The choice of the voters was unanimously endorsed by the nine judges on the Genesis Prize Selection Committee. The Committee commended Dr. BOURLA for his leadership, determination, and especially for his willingness to assume great risks. Unlike CEOs of most other major companies working on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : JEWISH NOBEL
Leonard Cohen: cinque anni senza il poeta dell'amore malinconicoSe c'è un artista, oltre a Bob Dylan, che avrebbe meritato il Nobel per la Letteratura, quello è ... Oltre che nei suoni, la novità principale dell'album è l'umorismo tipicamente jewish che lo pervade, ...
David Nirenberg Named 10th Director of the Institute for Advanced Study... where he founded the Stulman Center for Jewish Studies. As founding director of the Neubauer ... Among present and past Faculty and Members there have been 35 Nobel Laureates, 42 of the 60 Fields ...
Genesis Prize Foundation Releases Names of Finalists for the 2022 Jewish Nobel Padova News
"JEWISH NOBEL" AWARDED TO PFIZER CEO ALBERT BOURLAGenesis Prize Chairman highlights immense role of Jewish scientists and doctors in combatting the pandemic: 'A very proud moment for the entire ...
JEWISH NOBELSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : JEWISH NOBEL