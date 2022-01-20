"JEWISH NOBEL" AWARDED TO PFIZER CEO ALBERT BOURLA

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) Genesis Prize Chairman highlights immense role ofscientists and doctors in combatting the pandemic: "A very proud moment for the entirecommunity" JERUSALEM, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/Today, The Genesis Prize Foundation announced Dr., Chairman and CEO of, as the 2022 Genesis Prize Laureate. Dr.received the largest number of votes in a recently concluded global campaign, during which 200,000 people in 71 countries voted online. The choice of the voters was unanimously endorsed by the nine judges on the Genesis Prize Selection Committee. The Committee commended Dr.for his leadership, determination, and especially for his willingness to assume great risks. Unlike CEOs of most other major companies working on ...