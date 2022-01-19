Chelsea, Werner: “Non so perché i fan mi sostengano tanto anche se sbaglio gol” (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) L'attaccante tedesco è stato spesso criticato per gli errori sottoporta ma allo stesso tempo non gli è stato mai negato grande sostegno da partei dei tifosi BluesLeggi su itasportpress
Advertising
Brighton-Chelsea - probabili formazioni : Tuchel si affida a Lukaku - Mount e Werner
Chelsea-Everton - 3 positivi nei Blues a pochi minuti dal match : si tratta di Lukaku - Werner e Hudson-Odoi
Zenit San Pietroburgo-Chelsea (8 dicembre ore 18 : 45) : formazioni ufficiali - quote - pronostici - Blues con Lukaku e Werner in attacco
Kuzuretuh : @trekkino Timo Werner (['ti?mo? 'v???n?]; Stoccarda, 6 marzo 1996) è un calciatore tedesco, attaccante del Chelsea… - corradone91 : Classifica cannonieri #Chelsea: #Mount 7, #Jorginho 6 (tre rigori), #Lukaku 5, #James 4, #Chilwell e #Pulisic 3, (.… - _wesleyxsmile : immagina essere un tifoso del Chelsea e vedere per la millesima volta Kai Havertz e Timo (Timbo) Werner in panchina - zazoomblog : Brighton-Chelsea probabili formazioni: Tuchel si affida a Lukaku Mount e Werner - #Brighton-Chelsea #probabili - Mediagol : Brighton-Chelsea, probabili formazioni: Tuchel si affida a Lukaku, Mount e Werner -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Chelsea Werner
Tutto quello che non sta funzionando tra Lukaku e il Chelsea... ora ne parleremo Eppure nelle prime dieci partite della stagione il Chelsea è stato molto più "... aveva costruito le sue fortune sulla fluidità e l'atipicità del tridente Mount - Havertz - Werner. ...
Il Chelsea frena ancora: 1 - 1 a Brighton, City sempre più lontanoIl Chelsea risponde con Lukaku, tentativo parato (73'). Tuchel fa entrare Havertz, Werner e Kovavic, ma il Brighton regge e anche nei quattro minuti di recupero il punteggio non cambia più. Risultato ...
Chelsea, Werner: “Non so perché i fan mi sostengano tanto anche se sbaglio gol” ItaSportPress
Listless display and late substitutions leave Thomas Tuchel looking over his shoulder after Chelsea drawTuchel described Chelsea ’s fading title challenge as unacceptable ahead of their trip to Brighton. So what now after yet more dropped points from his European champions, who have won just one of ...
Shearer hits out at Tuchel for claiming Chelsea are tiredChelsea were lacklustre as they laboured to an eighth draw of the season in another blow for their title hopes, with Hakim Ziyech's early strike being cancelled out by Adam Webster's header.
Chelsea WernerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chelsea Werner