Brawlhalla Esports Anno 7: più di 1 milione di dollari di montepremiEA - aggiornamento di SPORTS FIFA MobileTaito EGRET II mini aperte le prenotazioniBE COMICS! 2022: APRE LA VENDITA DEI BIGLIETTILEGO presenta il nuovo set LEGO Ideas Il MappamondoCelly presenta quattro nuovi smartwatch e fitness trackerMicrosoft ha acquisito Activision BlizzardPG Nationals Spring Split 2022 in arrivoD-Link - Il nuovo Switch Multi-Gigabit è disponibileCome Disegnare un Logo a Mano LiberaUltime Blog

Apis Growth Fund II invests US$50 million Series C in Giift | a Global Leader in Loyalty Program Management

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity Fund managed by Apis ...

zazoom
Commenta
Apis Growth Fund II invests US$50 million Series C in Giift, a Global Leader in Loyalty Program Management (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity Fund managed by Apis Partners LLP, a UK-based asset manager that supports Growth stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses, has invested US$50 million in Giift, the Global Leader in Loyalty Program Management and development. Apis Growth Fund II was the sole investor in the Series C round. Founded in 2013 in Singapore, Giift has quickly become a leading provider of Loyalty Management solutions around the globe. Acting on the belief ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Apis Growth

Marqeta Announces Sunaina Lobo as Chief Human Resources Officer

'Marqeta is experiencing a transformative period of growth, built on a celebrated legacy of ... Marqeta's open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud - based payment infrastructure that ...

Spain Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets, Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Spain Completes its 5G Spectrum Auction After an 18 - ...

Continua a leggere Babylon Again Delivers Significant Growth to Reach Over 440,000 Managed Lives ... Continua a leggere Florida's Apis Cor Set to Become 1st 3D Printed Homes Tech Firm to Offer Shares to ...

Apis Growth Fund II invests US$50 million Series C in Giift, a Global Leader in Loyalty Program Management

Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity fund managed by Apis Partners LLP, a UK-based asset manager that supports growth stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses, has invested ...

EstateGuru’s growth reaches new heights as it anticipates UK rollout

The European peer-to-peer real estate investment platform says the UK is a core market for its business strategy.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Apis Growth
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Apis Growth Apis Growth Fund invests US$50