Human Horizons' HiPhi X Tops China Luxury Electric Vehicle Sales for the 2nd Half of 2021

SHANGHAI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data released by the China Automotive Technology ...

According to data released by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center, HiPhi X was the best-selling Luxury Electric Vehicles with MSRP more than 500,000 RMB in both December and the second Half of 2021. Designed and manufactured by industry-leading new mobility and intelligent driving company Human Horizons, the HiPhi X is equipped with the latest in technological innovation and all of the trimmings of a Luxury Vehicle to create a new segment of cars, TECHLUXE®. With 919 Vehicle sold in December and total 3,742 in the second Half of 2021, the HiPhi X captured the ...
According to data released by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center, HiPhi X was the best-selling luxury electric vehicles with MSRP more than 500,000 RMB in both December and the second ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
