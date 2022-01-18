Bachelor Nation’s Jordan Kimball Marries Christina Creedon: Photos (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) Mr. and Mrs. Kimball! Jordan Kimball married Christina Creedon on Saturday, January 15, and Us Weekly has the exclusive details. “Seeing her for the first time — we didn’t do a first look — and seeing her walk down the aisle in her dress, I started crying,” the 30-year-old Bachelorette alum told Us, adding that he “for sure” thought he’d be able to keep it together. “Ever since that moment, I’ve realized how important she is to me. I mean, to cry in front of lifelong friends and family and everything — I’ve never loved her as much as I do today.” Creedon added, “The whole day I was so calm. I was just so relaxed. And then right before I started walking down with my dad, I literally lost it. I just couldn’t stop crying.” Bachelor Nation met ...Leggi su cityroma
Bachelor Nation’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bachelor Nation’s